Girl Scout program encourages dance exploration

May’s Girl Scout Patch of the Month teaches the importance of embracing creativity while living well.

This month, Girl Scouts are being encouraged to explore the world of dance with the May Patch Program “Make Every Dance Step Count.” The patch program was developed in partnership with Chasta Hamilton Calhoun and Mary LeGere of Raleigh Dance Theatre.

According to the Girl Scout Research Institute (GRSI), the rise in childhood obesity rates has been linked to the changes in children’s diets and a decline in physical activity playing a key role. With fewer girls participating in physical education classes, Girl Scouts provides girls with healthy living programming that engages girls while having fun. Through this patch program, Girl Scouts will be able to learn the history of and how to perform different styles of dance.

After an introduction to dance, girls will be able to select different dance styles to learn about that best interest them. For each style, Girl Scouts will learn history about the dance and basic steps. To learn about dance in a professional setting, girls will take the opportunity to see a dance program live. After learning all they can about dance, girls will be able to choreograph and perform their own routine. All of these activities help girls stay active while learning a new skill, and challenge Girl Scouts to embrace their inner G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader).

“At Girl Scouts, we encourage girls to step out of their comfort zone and try something new, allowing them to develop confidence and skills that they never imagined,” said Meridith Orr, Program Executive at Girl Scouts—North Carolina Coastal Pines. “The Make Every Dance Step Count patch program gives them the opportunity to do so while encouraging a healthy lifestyle.” Through the patch program, girls are able to discover their strengths while gaining self-confidence through physical fitness. By participating in these types of activities, girls learn the skills they need to keep their bodies healthy, their minds engaged, and their spirits alive.

Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines offers girls once-in-a-lifetime experiences all while having fun in a safe, girl-only, and girl-led environment. Girl Scouts is open to all girls in K-12. To learn more or join a local troop, visit www.nccoastalpines.org or call 800-284-4475.