Henderson presents at NCBAM Conference

Lesia Henderson, Family Caregiver Support Specialist with the Sampson County Department of Aging, and Cathy Royal of Piney Green Baptist Church, recently attended the North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry Conference, where Henderson presented. She talked on the importance of helping senior grandparents who are raising grandchildren.