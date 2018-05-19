Garden Club holds monthly meeting

Betsy Williams won the hostess drawing at the May meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. - Betsy Williams won the hostess drawing at the May meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. -

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club met at the home of Betsy Williams on May 1 for its regular meeting. Joint hostesses were Betty Lee and Betsy Williams.

President Catherine Gilmore called the meeting to order, after which the 10 members present read the collect together.

Rita Wilson presented devotional thoughts on the World Day of Prayer. Her remarks included how important it is to have prayer time and to know what to pray for.

A business meeting was held. Highlights were given of the annual meeting of the Garden Club of NC, which was held at Chapel Hill’s Sheraton Hotel.

First place awards received there were the Hannah McNeil McMillan Arbor Day Award and the All Decked Out Garden Club Award. Other recognitions included the Lula Peterson Yearbook Award (second place), the Jeanne Curtis Smith Bird Award (second place), and the Heritage of Durham Award for Garden Therapy (third place).

Upcoming meetings were announced, including the June dinner meeting. Plans were finalized on a brunch set for Saturday, May 19.

Also announced was the Sixth Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, which will be held at the Blue Star Memorial at the Spivey’s Corner V.F.D on Thursday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Refreshments of strawberry short cake, toasted pecans, Cheese Its, and soft drinks were served.

The hostess gift drawing was won by Betsy Williams, who received a tote bag and plant stand.