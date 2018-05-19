Garden therapy benefits students

Students from Midway Middle School and Midway Elementary School display their newly-prepared hanging baskets with the help from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. - Students from Midway Middle School and Midway Elementary School display their newly-prepared hanging baskets with the help from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. - Students from Midway Middle School and Midway Elementary School display their newly-prepared hanging baskets with the help from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. - Students from Midway Middle School and Midway Elementary School display their newly-prepared hanging baskets with the help from the Just-A-Mere Garden Club. -

Students in the Exceptional Children’s Program at Midway Elementary School and Midway Middle School did garden therapy when making hanging baskets for special ladies in their lives.

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club furnished springtime annuals and supplies at both the schools, and club members assisted students, as needed, in preparing these hanging baskets. Students tended these baskets at the respective schools until taking them home on Mother’s Day weekend. Students from Lana McLamb’s and Kimberly Faison’s classes participated in the springtime activity.

