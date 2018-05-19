Godwin receives scholarship

Michael Mozingo, right, administrator of the Edith Bradshaw Scholarship, recently announced that this year’s recipient of the $1,500 scholarship is Eryn Godwin, the 18-year-old daughter of Barbara and David Godwin of the Meadow community. She attends Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton Grove. A senior at South Johnston High School, she is a varsity cheerleader, president of the student body, and editor of the yearbook. At her church, Eryn, center, serves as an altar server, eucharistic minister, and lector. She will attend N.C. State University in the fall. - Michael Mozingo, right, administrator of the Edith Bradshaw Scholarship, recently announced that this year’s recipient of the $1,500 scholarship is Eryn Godwin, the 18-year-old daughter of Barbara and David Godwin of the Meadow community. She attends Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton Grove. A senior at South Johnston High School, she is a varsity cheerleader, president of the student body, and editor of the yearbook. At her church, Eryn, center, serves as an altar server, eucharistic minister, and lector. She will attend N.C. State University in the fall. -

