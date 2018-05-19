Calling her photograph 'Days Gone By,' Digital Do's and Don'ts student Deborah Grant said she took this photo of a farm, located just outside of Helen, Ga., because of its simplicity. 'It's simple, yet it tells the story of a farm in days gone by,' she stressed. - Calling her photograph 'Days Gone By,' Digital Do's and Don'ts student Deborah Grant said she took this photo of a farm, located just outside of Helen, Ga., because of its simplicity. 'It's simple, yet it tells the story of a farm in days gone by,' she stressed. - One of the reasons Frankie Sutter decided to take the SCC photography class was to help her learn to take better action photographs so she could be proficient at capturing her children’s sports activities. That’s why her photo, ‘Throw In,’ was one of her favorites. The picture, taken on a cool spring afternoon, shows, she said, good focus and the action of a young girl working hard on the soccer field. - One of the reasons Frankie Sutter decided to take the SCC photography class was to help her learn to take better action photographs so she could be proficient at capturing her children’s sports activities. That’s why her photo, ‘Throw In,’ was one of her favorites. The picture, taken on a cool spring afternoon, shows, she said, good focus and the action of a young girl working hard on the soccer field. - Using some of the elements of photography she was taught, student Gladis Pacheco captured this photo, called ‘The Kitten Killer’ as her kitten was sitting in the kitchen window. Pacheco said she loved the way she was able to blur the background yet have the cat and ‘her priceless expression’ in complete focus. - Using some of the elements of photography she was taught, student Gladis Pacheco captured this photo, called ‘The Kitten Killer’ as her kitten was sitting in the kitchen window. Pacheco said she loved the way she was able to blur the background yet have the cat and ‘her priceless expression’ in complete focus. - ‘Berry Red’ was student Lizbeth Martinez’s choice as an exam photo. Taken in a Pink Hill strawberry field, Martinez said she loved the lighting, the smile she captured on the young girl’s face and the vivid colors of both the field and the strawberries. - - ‘Berry Red’ was student Lizbeth Martinez’s choice as an exam photo. Taken in a Pink Hill strawberry field, Martinez said she loved the lighting, the smile she captured on the young girl’s face and the vivid colors of both the field and the strawberries. - - John Butler selected his photograph, entitled ‘Moss in the Sunset,’ as one of his five exam photos because, he said, it showed off some of the things he learned in class, including shooting without a flash, lines and framing. ‘It’s a very peaceful looking picture,’ he said. The photo was taken late one evening at White Lake. - - John Butler selected his photograph, entitled ‘Moss in the Sunset,’ as one of his five exam photos because, he said, it showed off some of the things he learned in class, including shooting without a flash, lines and framing. ‘It’s a very peaceful looking picture,’ he said. The photo was taken late one evening at White Lake. - - Using black and white photography, Angie Naylor selected this photo called ‘Serious Swine,” because she said she particularly liked the way she was able to capture the expression of the hog. The photo was taken on her Sampson County farm. - - Using black and white photography, Angie Naylor selected this photo called ‘Serious Swine,” because she said she particularly liked the way she was able to capture the expression of the hog. The photo was taken on her Sampson County farm. - -

