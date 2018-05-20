What’s cookin’?

Clinton City Schools
Monday, May 21
Chick fillet
Beef rib hoagie
Broccoli w/cheese
Whole baby potatoes
Mixed fruit
Tuesday, May 22
Spaghetti w/meat sauce, roll
Corn dog
Green beans
Applesauce
Wednesday, May 23
Baked chicken/rice/gravy/muffin
Pork chop w/rice/gravy/muffin
Collards
Sweet potato chunks
Peaches
Thursday, May 24
BBQ pork sandwich
Cheeseburger
French fries
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Sliced pears
Friday, May 25
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Fish fillet on bun
Green peas
Pineapple tidbits
Sampson County Schools
Monday, May 21
Chef salad w/chicken
Bright Leaf hot dog
French fries
Steamed cabbage
Peaches
Mixed fuit
Milk
Tuesday, May 22
Spaghetti w/meat sauce
Chicken nuggets
Green beans
Glazed carrots
Diced pears
Fresh fruit
Milk
Wednesday, May 23
Pizza
Cheeseburger
Potato puffs
Steamed broccoli w/cheese
Applesauce
Fresh fruit
Milk
Thursday, May 24
PB&J sandwich
Salisbury steak, rice, gravy
Carrot sticks
Toss salad
Variety of fresh fruit
Milk
Friday, May 25
Fish fillet sandwich
BBQ pork sandwich
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Mixed fruit
Fresh fruit
Milk