DAR members attend meeting

Members of the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended the District VII meeting at Lake Waccamaw. Pictured are Registrar Linda Price, Regent Joan Carr and Associate member Pat Johnson. The Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization with objectives on education.