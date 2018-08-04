Choose My Plate’s 5 Way Series

Sydney Johnson -

Have you heard of choosemyplate.gov? If not, I highly recommend signing up for their weekly updates where you’ll receive nutrition information, recipes, and other health tips weekly. To do this: go to choosemyplate.gov and scroll down to where you see “sign up for updates” and “Go.” Enter you email, press go, and you’re in!

One of my favorite series’ they’re running is called the “5 Ways Series.” This series dates back to 2016. A few times a year they will release a new food that can be eaten 5 different ways. A beautiful infographic provides five different recipes to make a healthy food. The series features foods such as brown rice, pumpkin, turkey, berries, yogurt, corn, canned peaches, and, most recently, frozen broccoli. What I love most about this series is that the foods that have been chosen can sometimes be difficult to get creative with. The recipe ideas help spruce up your meal inventory. The foods are also very affordable and easily accessible, making them a great addition to the grocery list!

However, many of the foods mentioned may already be in your kitchen! It is not unusual to find a bag of broccoli in the freezer regularly. Broccoli is a versatile vegetable that can be thrown into a variety of flavors and sauces in recipes. This food fits into the MyPlate Dark Green Vegetable subgroup to add nutrients such as fiber, folate, and vitamin C to our meals. The featured recipes for broccoli include Cream of Broccoli Soup, Brag About It Bread Bake, Magic Crust Quiche, Broccoli and Corn Bake, and, a favorite for the kids, Macaroni & Cheese with Broccoli.

I’m excited to try out the Brag About It Bread Bake this weekend! Let me know if you try it too, along with any of the other recipes!

Brag About It Bread Bake

Ingredients

• 6 slices bread (cubed, approximately 6 cups) – to make it even healthier opt for whole wheat bread!

• 1 ½ cups broccoli (frozen, chopped and cooked)

• 1 cup cheddar cheese, low-fat shredded

• 1 tablespoon minced onion, optional

• 1 cup chicken, skinless (diced, cooked)

• 3 eggs

• 4 egg whites

• 2 cups non-fat milk

Directions

1. Place half the bread in a well-greased 9×9 inch pan.

2. Top with broccoli, cheese, onion, and meat.

3. Place remaining bread on top.

4. In a bowl, mix eggs and milk.

5. Pour egg mixture over bread in pan.

6. Cover. Refrigerate overnight or at least 1 hour.

7. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees F for 1 to 1 ¼ hours, or until center is firm and lightly browned.

Calories: 220, Total Fat: 6g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Sodium: 467 mg, Carbohydrates: 19g, Protein: 23g

Check out choosemyplate.gov for the rest of the featured frozen broccoli recipes, along with the other “5 ways series” foods!

By Sydney Johnson Contributing columnist

Sydney Johnson is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.

