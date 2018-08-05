Sampson, Duplin girls to be presented at 92nd Deb Ball

RALEIGH — James Curtis McCaskill, president of the Terpsichorean Club of Raleigh, announced this week that invitations have been issued to the 92nd annual North Carolina Debutante Ball. The event will be held in Raleigh on Sept. 6-8. The formal presentation of young ladies from across the state will highlight the weekend festivities.

The Terpsichorean Club, comprised of young gentlemen from the Raleigh area, was formed in the 1920s to sponsor an annual statewide Debutante Ball to present many of North Carolina’s prominent young ladies and to honor their families. The Ball has been held every year since 1923 with the exception of the World War II years.

Young ladies are selected by more than 200 nominators located throughout the state. The final approval of the Debutantes is made by the Terpsichorean Club members. The invitations are extended to the young ladies in recognition of the contributions their families have made to the economic, cultural, social and civic life of North Carolina. The Leader of the Ball is chosen from Wake County’s Debutantes and young ladies from throughout the state are also honored by being named Assistant Leaders.

During the Ball weekend there will be eight functions held in honor of the Debutantes, their families and their escorts. The formal presentation at Meymandi Concert Hall on Friday evening, Sept. 7, will be a focal point of the weekend.

William Hargrave McElroy, is Chairman of the 2018 Ball. He leads a committee of Terpsichorean Club members who supervise all arrangements.

Henriette Dargan Williams-Alexander is Chairman of the Girls Committee. The ladies on the committee plan and coordinate the functions of the Ball weekend.

Officers of the Terpsichorean Club, in addition to McCaskill and McElroy are: Alexander Christopher Bean, Vice President; Surry Cowper Wood, Secretary-Treasurer; and Christopher Lee Woody II, Assistant Secretary-Treasurer.

Young ladies from Sampson and Duplin counties to be presented are:

Clinton — Hadley Blake Daniel (Blake), Mr. and Mrs. Gene Taylor Daniel; and Emma-Claire Wood Purdie (Emma), Mr. and Mrs. David Boyce Purdie

Wallace — Harley Grace Crumpler (Harley), Mr. and Mrs. Bryant Kelly Crumpler