Garland Senior Center offers fun activities

Greetings my dear readers, first of all I want to apologize for not getting my article in for the past two weeks. I did write them, but for some reason they did not go through. Maybe I am back in the saddle. I have been on a much needed weeklong vacation. I enjoyed time with my grandchildren, we visited the wall in Washington, DC. My husband was able to find many best friends on the wall. We visited the Indian museum and space museum. It was so amazing and we had a lot of fun. Just to share with my grandchildren was a plus and the first train ride with Kanani was great. Lots of memories were made and I am back at work this morning ready to work and catch up on everything.

I am excited to know that things went great for the open house at the Roseboro Senior Center. Hats off to Mr. Gilbert and all the folks at the Senior Center. We look for great things to happen in Roseboro. Upcoming events at the Garland Senior Center: Today as I write we’re expecting “Therapeutic Alternatives, In-Adult Mental Health Specialty Team”. We enjoy all their work shops and presentations. Carolina Foot Care will be at the center Aug. 27. For more information please call Marie at 910-529-3931. A very good program for seniors to get their nails trimmed and feet massaged so come see us on Aug. 27.

Words to live by: Before you say something to someone always think about how you would feel if someone said this to you. Words are like tooth paste, once you squeeze them out you can’t squeeze them back in. Always season your words with love and sweetness. You may never really remember all the words but you will always remember how they make you feel. Lady Gaga wrote: you have to be unique and different to shine in your own way.

We are looking for watermelon rind preserve recipes. If you have one shoot it to us! Any good healthy recipes are welcome so shoot them to us as well! We will gladly use them in our “Grandma’s Kitchen” at the Garland Senior Center. Come share in the ‘ole timey kitchen.

The theme this year for seniors is “Engage at any age”. Stay busy, help someone, and check on our elderly friends. There are many ways to share and help! Be a volunteer! September is Senior Center Month and we will show Garland Senior Center all month.

Live, love and laugh. Make Memories and help some as you go along, your living will not be in vain.

By Marie Faircloth Contributing columnist

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

