Moores Creek to host informational meeting

Courtesy photos The Moores Creek National Battlefield will host an informational meeting Saturday, Aug. 25 for those who want to get involved with living history. - Courtesy photos An information meeting will be held for those interested in becoming a volunteer for the Moores Creek National Battlefield. - Courtesy photos Rick Williams offers a demonstration at Moores Creek. -

CURRIE — Have you ever visited as historic site or event and wondered “How do I become a Reenactor”?

Join the Moores Creek National Battlefield Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for an informational meeting and orientation as to how to get involved with living history.

Staff and volunteers at Moores Creek National Battlefield will be providing a brief overview of volunteer opportunities offered in the park and how one can participate. Demonstrations will be provided and question and answer sessions will take place to assist you in getting the answers needed. Volunteer Living History opportunities include:

• Share the stories of the American Revolution by joining the park’s Patriot or Loyalist military living history groups. The groups portray the citizen-soldiers who answered the call march. Volunteers are trained on the handling and firing of historic muskets and cannons, and how to present yourself as a soldier.

• Share the stories beyond the battlefield by joining one of our historic trades programs, which include: blacksmithing, woodworking, foodways, including cooking and gardening, clothing, toys and games, medicine, and a variety of other small programs.

For each of these programs, training and clothing may be provided, depending on availability. Volunteer opportunities are open to anyone 16 years of age or older. This meeting will last approximately two hours. No commitment is expected or necessary to join us for this meeting. The objective of this meeting is to provide information so that the public may finally have an answer to the question “How do I become a reenactor?”

To preregister to hold a seat, please email the event coordinator at [email protected] with your name and contact information. Preregistering is not required.