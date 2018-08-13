Garland seniors qualify for State Games

Marie Faircloth -

Greetings to all my readers. It means a lot when y’all let me know how much you enjoy my article. I enjoy sharing my memories, as well as some ideas. My writing comes from the heart. It’s a passion of mine.

I would like to give a special shout out to Ms. Sabina Gamas and Mr. Charles Herring for their participation in the local Mid-Carolina Games. The both qualified for the State Games. Ms. Sabina received four gold medals and one silver medal. Sabina is 90-years-young and continues so participate in the games. She was also the oldest participant and was featured in the Fort Bragg newspaper. Mr. Charles also competes every year in the games. He is 83-years-young and took home four medals. Congratulations to both and thanks to our local folks for their donations that make their participation possible. If anyone would like to donate so our seniors can continue to bring home the gold, please stop by the center. They will go to the State Games Sept. 19-21 and we are so excited to cheer them on. They will also be recognized at the town board meeting.

Our heart felt sympathy goes out to the family of Daisy Burns. She was a long time member of the Garland Senior Center. Our deepest sympathy also goes out to the family of Gertie Herring.

We enjoyed having Ms. Drusilla over for BINGO. Our seniors really enjoyed a good game. It was also a pleasure to have Kylee Johnson volunteer her time and energy to our seniors. Kylee attends Union School. It is such a blessing to have our youth who volunteer their time to share with our seniors. Youth volunteers include Gabe Moser and Rachel Hare. I would like to think our seniors hold the key to the past, while the youth hold the keys to the future. Our seniors have so much to share with our youth.

Upcoming Events

Foot Care — Aug. 26 at 10 a.m.

September is Senior Center month! We will have an open house and lots of fun. Please join us.

In closing, let us treat others, as we want to be treated. Let us make memories daily, make new friends, give more hugs, and speak when you are passing by. Love-Live-Laugh. My Mama use to tell us, “help someone as you go along and your living wont be in vain”.

Marie Faircloth is the director at the Garland Senior Center.

