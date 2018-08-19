Garland seniors to be honored

Marie Faircloth -

It is great to honor such people as Sabina and Charles as elderly athletes in our community. Last week they were honored by Mayor Winifred Murphy and the commissioners at the Garland town meeting. They were happy as the Garland group cheered them on. The Sampson County commissioners, in Clinton, will recognize Mrs. Sabina Gamas and Mr. Charles Powell on Sept. 11. We want to invite you all out to celebrate and cheer these young athletes onto victory as they go onto the Senior Games State Finals. I am so proud of my seniors here at the Garland Center.

It’s strange. Seems like just a few weeks ago everyone was ready to see the sun and go to the beach. Now suddenly they are wishing for fall weather and the beautiful fall leaves. It’s just amazing how time flies. It should teach us all a lesson that time is so short. We should take advantage of each moment. Life is too short to pass anything by. Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today.

A while back, I had asked everyone to send me some recipes to try out in Granny’s Kitchen. We enjoyed some old timey chow chow and also, watermelon rind preserves. The watermelon rind preserves were candied, crystalized and so yummy! Next, we will be trying out some watermelon jam and hopefully a few other recipes. Thank you to all my readers who sent in recipes and we look forward to receiving more.

September is Senior Center Month. We will tell you what is happening; should be lots of fun! Carolina Foot Care will be here on Aug. 27. Come over and get your nails trimmed and your feet massaged. Rohanda from Walmart will be here soon to play BINGO and talk about flu shots as well as other health issues.

Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Mr. Kenneth “Pete” Jordan. He was a friend to many and will be missed. Pete was a very intelligent man and could do anything but he really enjoyed helping other people. Truly, our friend Pete was one of a kind. May God ease the pain of the grieving as we keep his friends and family in our prayers.

In closing, I’d like to remind you all and myself included, to live, laugh and love. “Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose,” — Lyndon B. Johnson. “Don’t think about your errors or failures; otherwise, you’ll never do a thing,” — Bill Murray. “Forgiveness does not change the past but it does enlarge the future,” — Unknown.

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

