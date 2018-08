Kusmierczuk -

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has announced that Kaya Kusmierczuk of Clinton has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization.

The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel prizes.

Kusmierczuk is a student at the Sampson Early College High School.