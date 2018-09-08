Fedra auditions set at FSU

The Fayetteville State University Theatre Company and the Department of Performing and Fine Arts will host auditions for Fedra, Queen of Haiti, by J. Nicole Brooks, on Monday, Sept. 10, from 2:30-5 p.m. in Butler Theater or by appointment. The production, directed by FSU Associate Professor Jeremy Fiebig, opens the theatre season with an explosive retelling of Phaedra that would make Euripides, Seneca and Jean Racine blush. This story of power and lust is set in a re-imagined Haiti that stands as the world’s greatest superpower. Only the fiercely mischievous pen of provocative playwright J. Nicole Brooks (Black Diamond) could so ignite the hidden power of this enduring myth. -

The Fayetteville State University Theatre Company and the Department of Performing and Fine Arts will host auditions for Fedra, Queen of Haiti, by J. Nicole Brooks, on Monday, Sept. 10, from 2:30-5 p.m. in Butler Theater or by appointment. The production, directed by FSU Associate Professor Jeremy Fiebig, opens the theatre season with an explosive retelling of Phaedra that would make Euripides, Seneca and Jean Racine blush. This story of power and lust is set in a re-imagined Haiti that stands as the world’s greatest superpower. Only the fiercely mischievous pen of provocative playwright J. Nicole Brooks (Black Diamond) could so ignite the hidden power of this enduring myth.