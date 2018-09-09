Celebrating you!

September 9, 2018 Sampson Independent Lifestyle 0

Brthdays

Sept. 8

Elem Dudley

Chris Fann

Felicia Phillips

Charles Royal

Sept. 9

Tiesha Barnes

Chris Berendt

John B. Smith

Mary Smith

Anna Sumner

Sept. 10

Milley Brewington

Catherine Floyd

Micheal Murphrey

Lois Sandy

Sept. 11

Jackie Jordan

Ellen Murphy

Luis Rodriguez

Ray Southerland

Kelli Weeks

Sept. 12

Josephine Bridges

Terrell Faison

Debra Rackley

De Lynn Rackley

Mildred Royal

Andrea Tillery

Sherrell Vann

Sept. 13

Stephanie Browning

Stacey Hardison

Elma Hodges

Lindsay Lockamy

Eva Owens

David Sarp

Gary Sloan

Amy Vann Warren

Sept. 14

Aidan Beard

Charles Fussell

Walter Parker

Cecil Straughn

Anniversaries

Sept. 9

Sylvester and Barbara Newton

Elder Bobby C. and Willie Mae Lamb

Sept. 10

Danny and Shirley Fryar

James (Connie) and Belinda Lindsey

Charlie and Lauren McCullen

Sept. 11

Ray and Debbie Southerland

Sept. 13

Steve and Shelley Wiggins