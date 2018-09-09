Garden Club planning celebration

The Clinton Garden Club continues to develop the garden at the Sampson County Adult Day Health Center. Residents who are able, enjoy working in the raised beds as well as harvesting, preparing, and eating the fruits of their labor. Club members also enjoy planning and working together in anticipation of the 90th Anniversary Celebration in October when this garden will be officially dedicated. -

