What’s cookin?

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Sept. 10
Beef nachos w/Tostitos
Corn dog
Corn
Rancerho beans
Applesauce
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Brunswick stew w/corn muffin
Sloppy Joe on bun
Broccoli w/cheese
Mixed fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Orange chicken w/rice, roll
Pork chop sandiwch
Green peas
Oriental vegetables
Pineapple tidbits
Thursday, Sept. 13
Cheeseburger on bun
Pork BBQ on bun
French fries
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Peaches
Friday, Sept. 14
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizz
Fish fillet on bun
Green beans
Sliced pears
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Sept. 10
Meatloaf w/roll
Soft shell taco
Whole parslied potatoes
Green beans
Fresh local peaches
Apple
Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Chicken fillet sandwich
Grilled ham and cheese
Candied sweet potatoes
Steamed broccoli
Baked apples
Mixed fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Pizza
Sloppy Joe
Green beans
Corn
Mixed fruit
Fresh fruit
Milk
Thursday, Sept. 13
PB&J sandwich
Pork chop sandwich
Fresh baby carrots w/dip
Steamed broccoli
Pineapple tidbits
Fresh fruit
Milk
Friday, Sept. 14
Fish fillet sandwich
BBQ pork sandwich
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Pineapple tidbits
Fresh fruit
Milk