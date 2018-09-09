What’s cookin?

September 9, 2018 Sampson Independent Lifestyle 0

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Sept. 10

Beef nachos w/Tostitos

Corn dog

Corn

Rancerho beans

Applesauce

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Brunswick stew w/corn muffin

Sloppy Joe on bun

Broccoli w/cheese

Mixed fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Orange chicken w/rice, roll

Pork chop sandiwch

Green peas

Oriental vegetables

Pineapple tidbits

Thursday, Sept. 13

Cheeseburger on bun

Pork BBQ on bun

French fries

Baked beans

Cole slaw

Peaches

Friday, Sept. 14

Pepperoni pizza

Cheese pizz

Fish fillet on bun

Green beans

Sliced pears

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Sept. 10

Meatloaf w/roll

Soft shell taco

Whole parslied potatoes

Green beans

Fresh local peaches

Apple

Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Chicken fillet sandwich

Grilled ham and cheese

Candied sweet potatoes

Steamed broccoli

Baked apples

Mixed fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Pizza

Sloppy Joe

Green beans

Corn

Mixed fruit

Fresh fruit

Milk

Thursday, Sept. 13

PB&J sandwich

Pork chop sandwich

Fresh baby carrots w/dip

Steamed broccoli

Pineapple tidbits

Fresh fruit

Milk

Friday, Sept. 14

Fish fillet sandwich

BBQ pork sandwich

Baked beans

Cole slaw

Pineapple tidbits

Fresh fruit

Milk