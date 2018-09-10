Sprunt names honor students

James Sprunt Community College recently released the official list of the Spring 2018 President’s List, as well as the Spring 2018 Dean’s List.
Students who have earned a grade point average of 4.0 and has earned a minimum of 12 se-mester hours of credit in any one semester, qualify for the President’s List.
Students who have earned a grade point average of 3.50 – 3.99 and has earned a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit in any one semester with no grades below a B are named to the Dean’s List.
President’s List
Jamie Carnise Miller — Kenansville
Samantha C. Monroe — Salemburg
April Forsyth Quinn — Teachey
Dean’s List
Lauren Ashley O’Neal — Mount Olive
Tabitha Kate Rogers — Clinton
John Raymond Smith — Pink Hill