What’s cookin’?

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Sept. 17
Meatloaf w/breadstick
Turkey and cheese croissant
Mashed potatoes
Green beans
Applesauce
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Brunswick stew w/corn muffin
Sloppy Jo on bun
Broccoli w/cheese
Mixed fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Orange chicken w/rice, roll
Pork chop sandwich
Green peas
Oriental vegetables
Pineapple tidbits
Thursday, Sept. 20
Cheeseburger
Hot dog
Sweet potato fries
Baked beans
Sliced pears
Friday, Sept. 21
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Chicken salad on croissant
Green peas
Strawberry cup
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Sept. 17
Beef rib-b-que
Corn dog nuggets
Fresh baby carrots
Broccoli w/cheese
Peach cup
Fresh fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Cheeseburger
Chicken fillet sandwich
Potato puffs
Green beans
Peaches
Fresh fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 19
Pizza
Chicken nuggets
Corn
Sweet potato fries
Variety of fresh fruit
Milk
Thursday, Sept. 20
PB&J sandwich
Pork chop sandwich
Fresh baby carrots w/dip
Steamed broccoli
Pineapple tidbits
Fresh fruit
Milk
Friday, Sept. 21
Fish fillet sandwich
BBQ pork sandwich
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Pineapple tidbits
Fresh fruit
Milk