What’s cookin’?

September 15, 2018 Sampson Independent Lifestyle 0

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Sept. 17

Meatloaf w/breadstick

Turkey and cheese croissant

Mashed potatoes

Green beans

Applesauce

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Brunswick stew w/corn muffin

Sloppy Jo on bun

Broccoli w/cheese

Mixed fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Orange chicken w/rice, roll

Pork chop sandwich

Green peas

Oriental vegetables

Pineapple tidbits

Thursday, Sept. 20

Cheeseburger

Hot dog

Sweet potato fries

Baked beans

Sliced pears

Friday, Sept. 21

Pepperoni pizza

Cheese pizza

Chicken salad on croissant

Green peas

Strawberry cup

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Sept. 17

Beef rib-b-que

Corn dog nuggets

Fresh baby carrots

Broccoli w/cheese

Peach cup

Fresh fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Cheeseburger

Chicken fillet sandwich

Potato puffs

Green beans

Peaches

Fresh fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Pizza

Chicken nuggets

Corn

Sweet potato fries

Variety of fresh fruit

Milk

Thursday, Sept. 20

PB&J sandwich

Pork chop sandwich

Fresh baby carrots w/dip

Steamed broccoli

Pineapple tidbits

Fresh fruit

Milk

Friday, Sept. 21

Fish fillet sandwich

BBQ pork sandwich

Baked beans

Cole slaw

Pineapple tidbits

Fresh fruit

Milk