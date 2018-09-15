Clinton Garden Club sprucing up Fisher Drive

The Clinton Garden Club continues to work diligently preparing the new garden on Fisher Drive at the Adult Day Health Center. Lowe’s of Clinton teamed up with the club members to develop this green space in preparation for celebrating the Club’s 90th anniversary in October. Following a summer break, the club has resumed its monthly meetings. Pictured are Merrie McLamb, president, as well as Carolyn Danford and Camille Dunn who are describing plant and flower specimens that members brought to the meeting.

