Igbo excels following high school graduation

Kemjika Igbo, his wife Emma, and their three children. -

Kemjika Igbo graduated from Clinton High school in 1999. He joined the United States Navy immediately after leaving high school.

After excelling in basic training and testing, he was qualified to attend the school for electronic technicians. He completed this course in the top 10 percent of his class. He remained in the Navy for eight years and obtained rank rapidly. He was at the top of his grade when he separated in 2008.

After leaving the Navy, Igbo moved to Maryland and immediately enrolled in the University of Maryland. There he majored in computer science. He graduated from the university in that field in 2009 with a bachelor of science degree.

Igbo obtained employment immediately, as a software engineer. He remained on this job for the next four years. In 2011 he returned to the University of Maryland where he earned his first master’s degree in electrical engineering in 2012. He then worked as a senior systems engineer in Washington D.C. in the Warfare Systems Division until 2017. He then returned to the University of Maryland in 2018 where he earned his second master’s degree in cyber security. He is presently employed with International Programs and Foreign Military Sales as a senior principal business analyst,

Igbo married in 2007. He, his wife Emma, his daughter and two sons presently live in Woodbridge, Va.

Igbo is the son of Edward and Vera Faison. They are extremely proud of the exemplary record he had compiled since he left high school.