Local classes help with fall prevention

Approximately 16 percent of North Carolinians are 65 years of age or older and an estimated one fourth of people age 65 and older fall each year. Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans. Falls are costly in dollars and in the quality of life. Falls are not a normal part of aging and there are many things people can do to reduce falls.

This information coming from a proclamation made by Governor Roy Cooper, declaring Sept. 24-29 “Falls Prevention Awareness Week.”

Sampson County Department of Aging and the Center for Health and Wellness offers a Tai Chi class taught by certified instructor, Angela Faircloth. For more information about the Tai Chi class, call 910-592-4653 or 910-596-5400. Tai Chi is an evidence-based program that helps relieve pain for people with arthritis and improve their quality of lives, as well as preventing falls for the older adults.

You can find more information on the National Council on Aging website about Fall Prevention. Please go to www.ncoa.org/healthy-aging/falls-prevention. Also, Sampson County Department of Aging has Fall Prevention information that you can pick up or that can be mailed to you. Please call us at 910-592-4653.

Lorie Sutton is the director of the Sampson County Department of Aging.

