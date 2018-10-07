What’s cookin’?

October 7, 2018 Sampson Independent Lifestyle 0

Sampson County School

Monday, Oct. 8

Corn dog nuggests

Green beans

Baked apples

Milk

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Hamburger, rice, gravy

Corn

Mixed fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Pizza

Corn

Peaches

Milk

Thursday, Oct. 11

Chicken nuggests

Potato puffs

Peaches

Milk

Friday, Oct. 12

Corn dog nuggets

Green beans

Mixed fruit

Milk

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Oct. 8

Beef nachos w/Tostitos

Corn dog

Corn

Ranchero beans

Applesauce

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Brunswick stew w/corn muffin

Turkey and cheese croissant

Broccoli w/cheese

Mixed fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Orange chicken w/rice, roll

Grilled ham and cheese

Green beans

Oriental vegetables

Pineapple tidbits

Thursday, Oct. 11

Cheeseburger

Pork BBQ on bun

French fries

Baked beans

Cole slaw

Peaches

Friday, Oct. 12

Pepperoni pizza

Cheese pizza

Fish fillet on bun

Green peas

Sliced pears