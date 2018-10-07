What’s cookin’?

Sampson County School
Monday, Oct. 8
Corn dog nuggests
Green beans
Baked apples
Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Hamburger, rice, gravy
Corn
Mixed fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Pizza
Corn
Peaches
Milk
Thursday, Oct. 11
Chicken nuggests
Potato puffs
Peaches
Milk
Friday, Oct. 12
Corn dog nuggets
Green beans
Mixed fruit
Milk
Clinton City Schools
Monday, Oct. 8
Beef nachos w/Tostitos
Corn dog
Corn
Ranchero beans
Applesauce
Tuesday, Oct. 9
Brunswick stew w/corn muffin
Turkey and cheese croissant
Broccoli w/cheese
Mixed fruit
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Orange chicken w/rice, roll
Grilled ham and cheese
Green beans
Oriental vegetables
Pineapple tidbits
Thursday, Oct. 11
Cheeseburger
Pork BBQ on bun
French fries
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Peaches
Friday, Oct. 12
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Fish fillet on bun
Green peas
Sliced pears