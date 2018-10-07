The gift of learning

Sebrinia Johnson|For The Independent Sampson Community College patrons Dianne Johnson, Dee Winkler and Becky Spell Vann. - Sebrinia Johnson|For The Independent Foundation member Brooks Barwick and Robin Palmer listen as information about the college patrons is presented. - Sebrinia Johnson|For The Independent Jason Sikes and Chad Johnson entertain guests. - Lynette Honeycutt|For The Independent Charles Dubose talks with Founation board member Brooks Barwick and Dr. Gib Palmer during the donor appreciation reception. - - Gladis Pacheco|For The Independent Dr. and Mrs. Bill Starling, the college president and his wife. - - Sebrinia Johnson|For The Independent Ann Herring, Pat Craig and Bonnie Matthews share stories during the college event. - - Lynette Honeycutt|For The Independent College patrons Susan Tucker, Tommy Tucker and Jan Tart. - - Lynette Honeycutt|For The Independent Susan Baxter and Pat Green, Sampson Community College patrons. - - Sebrinia Johnson|For The Independent Foundation president Amelia Surratt thanks donors during the recent reception. - - Gladis Pacheco|For The Independent Sampson Community College Board of Trustees members Sandra Carroll and Larinda Haight with Lisa Turlington, executive director of the SCC Foundation. - -

Friends and patrons of Sampson Community College were celebrated during the annual Donor Appreciation Reception Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the home of Bill and Lisa Turlington.

During the reception, Sampson Community College Foundation President Amelia Surratt welcomed guests and thanked them for supporting the college. More than $200,000 in gifts and donations were applied towards student scholarships, faculty grants and program support.

Surratt also updated donors on the Develop the East project, apprenticeship programs, Carolina Public Humanities partnership, and the Sampson Singers community chorus — all projects undr the direction and leadership of the Foundation.

Lisa Turlington, executive cirector of the Foundation, recognized the advancement staff, including Brandon Wiggin, Leslie Bautista, Dan Grubb and Ella Faison. She also introduced SCC ambassadors Haley Wilson, Phoebe Miller, Tyler Honeycutt and Karla Dixon. Miller and Dixon addressed and thanked patrons, while college president Dr. Bill Starling shared examples of how donors impact the lives of students. Guests were entertained by Chad Johnson and Jason Sikes.

Sampson Community College patrons Dianne Johnson, Dee Winkler and Becky Spell Vann. Foundation member Brooks Barwick and Robin Palmer listen as information about the college patrons is presented. Jason Sikes and Chad Johnson entertain guests. Charles Dubose talks with Founation board member Brooks Barwick and Dr. Gib Palmer during the donor appreciation reception. Dr. and Mrs. Bill Starling, the college president and his wife. Ann Herring, Pat Craig and Bonnie Matthews share stories during the college event. College patrons Susan Tucker, Tommy Tucker and Jan Tart. Susan Baxter and Pat Green, Sampson Community College patrons. Foundation president Amelia Surratt thanks donors during the recent reception. Sampson Community College Board of Trustees members Sandra Carroll and Larinda Haight with Lisa Turlington, executive director of the SCC Foundation.