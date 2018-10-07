The gift of learning

Sampson Community College patrons Dianne Johnson, Dee Winkler and Becky Spell Vann. - Sebrinia Johnson|For The Independent
Foundation member Brooks Barwick and Robin Palmer listen as information about the college patrons is presented. - Sebrinia Johnson|For The Independent
Jason Sikes and Chad Johnson entertain guests. - Sebrinia Johnson|For The Independent
Charles Dubose talks with Founation board member Brooks Barwick and Dr. Gib Palmer during the donor appreciation reception. - - Lynette Honeycutt|For The Independent
Dr. and Mrs. Bill Starling, the college president and his wife. - - Gladis Pacheco|For The Independent
Ann Herring, Pat Craig and Bonnie Matthews share stories during the college event. - - Sebrinia Johnson|For The Independent
College patrons Susan Tucker, Tommy Tucker and Jan Tart. - - Lynette Honeycutt|For The Independent
Susan Baxter and Pat Green, Sampson Community College patrons. - - Lynette Honeycutt|For The Independent
Foundation president Amelia Surratt thanks donors during the recent reception. - - Sebrinia Johnson|For The Independent
Sampson Community College Board of Trustees members Sandra Carroll and Larinda Haight with Lisa Turlington, executive director of the SCC Foundation. - - Gladis Pacheco|For The Independent
Friends and patrons of Sampson Community College were celebrated during the annual Donor Appreciation Reception Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the home of Bill and Lisa Turlington.
During the reception, Sampson Community College Foundation President Amelia Surratt welcomed guests and thanked them for supporting the college. More than $200,000 in gifts and donations were applied towards student scholarships, faculty grants and program support.
Surratt also updated donors on the Develop the East project, apprenticeship programs, Carolina Public Humanities partnership, and the Sampson Singers community chorus — all projects undr the direction and leadership of the Foundation.
Lisa Turlington, executive cirector of the Foundation, recognized the advancement staff, including Brandon Wiggin, Leslie Bautista, Dan Grubb and Ella Faison. She also introduced SCC ambassadors Haley Wilson, Phoebe Miller, Tyler Honeycutt and Karla Dixon. Miller and Dixon addressed and thanked patrons, while college president Dr. Bill Starling shared examples of how donors impact the lives of students. Guests were entertained by Chad Johnson and Jason Sikes.
