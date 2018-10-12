Halls graduates hold reunion

The Halls School Class of 1954 located in the Keener area of Sampson County celebrated the 64th anniversary of their graduation on Sunday, Oct. 7 at the home of Faye and Rex Hatch in Mount Olive. Of the 20 graduates, nine are still living and five attended the event: Faye Bell Hatch, Dixie Casey Sinclair, Hazel McCullen Ray, Fulton Brewer and John Aman. Those unable to attend were Perry Darden, Perry Hope, W.B. Shipp, and Glen Boyette. Special guests included Nell Caldwell, Michael Mozingo, Kelton Ray, Pat Brewer, Dora Aman and Judy Casey. -

