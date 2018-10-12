Take extra steps to make someone feel special

Marie Faircloth -

Greetings to all my readers! This past Sunday was my birthday and I was so blessed to see 78 years young, and to have been able to spend it with friends and family. My Garland Senior Center family threw a surprise party for me this week and I am so thankful they took the time to make me feel special and loved. My seniors are very appreciated by me and I am very grateful to have them in my life. Hip Hip Hooray for the Garland Senior Center and all of its participants!

There is an upcoming Fall Festival being held at the Garland Senior Center Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m. We ask all of our guests and participants to wear their favorite outfit or Halloween costume to the celebration. Bring along your favorite foods and enough of it for others to enjoy. A hot grill will be onsite that day to cook up your favorite grilled treats. There will be fun, food, fellowship and a few surprises that day. “When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween,” — Anonymous.

The one and only Carolina Footcare will be visiting our Garland Senior Center site Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. Let’s all be sure to mark this date on your calendars so we can enjoy the benefits of a nice pedicure.

It’s always a good idea to make others feel special and included in daily activities. Below I have included five ways to make anyone feel special.

• Give small, “just-for-you” presents. Whether it’s a candy bar you know the other likes or a paperback book you found at a garage sale, it really is all about the adage that it’s the thought that counts.

• Make it a point to slightly touch him or her often. Nothing intimate, just an enthusiastic hug of pleasure when you greet or part; a casual touch on the shoulder as you pass; a friendly squeeze of the arm while you walk side-by-side. Many studies have shown the power of touch to boost people’s mood and sense of connection; one paper found that even the most fleeting touch of the fingers when a librarian returned a reader’s card made the customer remember the library visit as a more pleasant experience.

• Share a warm memory of the other person with him or her. ‘I was thinking the other day about the time I saw you…’ Knowing that you are noticed, remembered, or thought of, is wonderfully flattering to anyone.

• Make something. Whatever your talent, employ it to create something that will make someone feel special and appreciated. If you can cook, invite the friend for a home-cooked dinner or tea with your own baked treat. Such gestures are long-remembered.

• Plan an event. A friend once picked me up at work for an arranged lunch date and brought a blanket and packed basket for a picnic. It’s the little things that mean so much.

Many times over our lives, hopefully, we have been made to feel special through such gestures as these. We should all hope that we have spread as much warmth around through our own thoughtful acts, and will continue to do so, as well.

At the end of the day what really matters is that your loved ones are well, and you’ve done your best and that you’re thankful for all you have. Helping one person may not change the world but it could change the world for one person.

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center.

