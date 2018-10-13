Garden Club kicks off new year with meeting

President Catherine Gilmore, hostess, is shown along with Dixie Honeycutt and Karene Smith, who were both on the program at the Just-A-Mere Garden Club’s first meeting of the new club year. -

The Just-A-Mere Garden Club held its first meeting of the new club year on Sept. 4. President Catherine Gilmore hosted the meeting at her home with all members present.

The meeting opened with the reading of the collect.

Karene Smith presented the devotion entitled “Enjoying the Moment.” She encouraged all to enjoy flowers the brief time while they are in bloom. She closed with prayer.

For the program, first vice president Dixie Honeycutt directed the group in the preview of the new yearbook.

During the meeting, the scrapbook was available for viewing last year’s work.

Pattie Godwin won the hostess gift and received a gift bag filled with a kitchen towel, lotion and such.

Refreshments were enjoyed following the meeting and included caramel apple cake squares, chicken salad cups, pinwheel sandwiches, cheese straws, mixed nuts, and a choice of beverages.

