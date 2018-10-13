What’s cookin’?

Clinton City Schools
Monday, Oct. 15
Spaghetti w/breadstick
Turkey and cheese croissant
Green beans
Applesauce
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Chicken nuggets w/roll
Sloppy Joe on bun
Lima beans
Corn
Mixed fruit
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Chicken alfredo w/roll
Grilled ham and cheese
Steamed broccoli florets
Sliced pears
Thursday, Oct. 18
Cheeseburger
Hot dog
French fries
Baked beans
Peaches
Friday, Oct. 19
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Chicken salad on bun
Green peas
Pineapple tidbits
Sampson County Schools
Monday, Oct. 15
Beef rib-b-que
Corn dog nuggets
Broccoli w/cheese
Baby carrots w/dip
Fresh fruit
Peaches
Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Cheeseburger on bun
Chicken fillet sandwich
Green beans
Potato puffs
Peaches
Fresh fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Pizza
Chicken nuggets w/roll
Sweet potato fries
Seasoned corn
Tropical fruit mix
Fresh fruit
Milk
Thursday, Oct. 18
PB&J sandwich
Grilled cheese sandwich
Chili w/beans
Broccoli w/cheese
Baby carrots w/dip
Pineapple
Fresh fruit
Milk
Friday, Oct. 19
Fish fillet sandwich
BBQ pork sandwich
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Pineapple tidbits
Fresh fruit
Milk