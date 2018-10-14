Going all out for campus drive

Myra Gray shows off her homemade martian costume with Lisa Turlington, SCC Foundation director, dressed as ‘a galaxy far, far away’. - English instructors Britt Honeycutt and Laura Carraway. - Amanda Raynor, SGA advisor, and Phoebe Miller, SGA president, enjoying spaced-themed campus drive events. - Brandon Wiggins delivers remarks to faculty and staff emphasizing 31 years of 100 percent participation by faculty and staff. - - EXCEL Outstanding Employee finalists Kenny Lynch, David Lockwood and Pharris Shirley. - - Southern Smoke BBQ’s Matthew Register with his parents, Lynn and Tim. - - EXCEL Outstanding Employee finalist David Lockwood. - - EXCEL Outstanding Employee winners Lisa Turlington, Loreta Jones and Beth Daughtery. - - Sampson Community College faculty and staff pose in their space-themed costumes. - -

Each year, Sampson Community College Foundation pulls out all the stops for a themed fundraising event for faculty and staff to kick-off the fundraising year and continue a tradition that is 31 years in the making and counting.

One-hundred percent of all full-time faculty and staff at Sampson Community College have donated to the Campus Drive to support student scholarships for thirty one years consecutively. Sampson Community College is one of only a small number of schools in the state that can proudly claim 100 percent participation and the only school that can claim it for 31 years straight.

The significance of employee giving is the cornerstone of Foundation’s annual fundraising effort. It demonstrates to the whole community that they truly value what is happening at Sampson Community College to educate and train students. The trustees, the Foundation directors, the business dommunity, and individual donors follow their extraordinary example. This year’s Campus Drive was a space-themed affair with martians, astronauts, jedi, galaxies, Star Trek characters and everything in between. At the event, the SCC Foundation presented awards for EXCEL Outstanding Employees, one faculty and one staff, to Loreta Jones, Department Chair of Cosmetology, and Beth Daughtry, Division Secretary for College Transfer programs. EXCEL runner-ups also recognized were Pharris Shirley, Joy Rogers, Kenny Lynch and David Lockwood.