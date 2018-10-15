Girl Scouts kick off Fall Program sales

The 2018-19 Girl Scout Program Year kicked off Oct. 1, along with the 2018 Fall Product Program. Like the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the Fall Product Program is a financial literacy opportunity that helps girls to practice entrepreneurship by developing 5 essential skills, which include goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. The Fall Product Program is also a great way for Girl Scout troops to earn some startup funds for the year, which help them to pay for Girl Scout memberships, badge work, service projects, and more.

During the Fall Product Program, girls will be selling popular nuts and candies, such as chocolate covered pretzels, toffee, and trail mix, which make perfect gifts during the holidays. Girls also sell popular magazine subscriptions. Sales will take place face to face and online through Oct. 21, and online only from then until Nov. 11. Orders will arrive by Nov. 17. Online sales were extended this year due to popularity, and girls can build their e-commerce and marketing skills by designing a virtual storefront and digital avatar, creating marketing content including emails and videos, personalized messages, and tracking their goals online. With the help of their parents/guardians, girls can send emails to family and friends around the country so that everyone can participate and purchase sweet treats for a good cause.

Returning again this year is Treats for Troops, a program that gives girls the opportunity to support our military troops by collecting donations that go towards purchasing and delivering nuts and candies to local military organizations. Similar to Operation Cookie Drop, this program allows Girl Scouts to give thanks and show appreciation towards military troops by providing them with sweet treats that remind them of home.

When girls participate in the Fall Product Program they are able to build up their leadership skills while making a difference in the world. Whether they are making donations to Treats for Troops, using funds from the program to travel to new places, started a community service project, or attending a skill-building council-sponsored event – the Fall Product Program allows girls to broaden their experiences, while developing every day essential skills.

“The Fall Product Program prepares me for the cookie season because the skills necessary for both sales coincide,” said Caraline Malloy, a local Girl Scout. “I develop goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. These are skills used when selling cookies, as well. The Fall Product Program helps me to gain confidence and practice leadership. When it is cookie time, I can sell like a pro!”

The Fall Product Program helps girls to build courage, confidence, and character while earning troop proceeds that allow them to make the most of the Girl Scout Leadership Program by completing service projects, embarking on adventures, and learning new things while making memories to last a lifetime.

Learn more about the 2018 Fall Product Program by visiting http://gsnccp.org/fall-product. The sale is a friends and family sale, but nuts, candies, and magazine subscriptions can also be purchased by calling 800-284-4475.