Bentonville Battlefield hosting fall festival

Bentonville Battlefield will hold annual fall festival today -

FOUR OAKS — Take a ride on a wagon around the historic Harper House at Bentonville Battlefield’s annual fall festival today. The program will include demonstrations by costumed interpreters and a festival atmosphere that will offer wagon rides provided by End of the Drive Mule Farm, carnival games, vintage baseball, crafts, pumpkin hunt, and more.

Near the Harper House, historic interpreters will demonstrate the daily life of women and children. Get a glimpse of their everyday tasks such as open-hearth cooking, spinning, and knitting. Visitors will be able to speak to the interpreters about how shortages affected their lives and what substitutions were made during the years of the Civil War.

Though admission for most games and activities are free, wagon rides will cost $2 each, children 5 and under are free! The Southern Snack Shack will be selling concessions. Everyone is invited to join in a game of 19th century baseball. The program is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities are subject to change without notice. For more information about the contest and activities, contact Amanda at 910-594-0789.

The Battle of Bentonville, fought March 19-21, 1865, involved 80,000 troops and was the last Confederate offensive against Union Gen. William T. Sherman. Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site interprets the battle and the hospital, where many Confederates were left in the aftermath.

The site is located at 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks, NC 27524, three miles north of Newton Grove on S.R. 1008, about one hour from Raleigh and about 45 minutes from Fayetteville.

For more information, visit or call 910-594-0789.