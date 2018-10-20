Healthy living through the holidays

Sydney Johnson -

Join us this year for the 2018 Eat Smart, Move More Maintain Don’t Gain Holiday Challenge! This year the Sampson County Extension Office will be offering this program along with weekly tips, motivation, and incentives. This holiday season, the only thing that should be “stuffed” is the turkey. Many Americans gain between one and five pounds each holiday season. While it might not sound like much, most people never manage to lose those extra pounds. So join us for this free seven-week challenge to help maintain your weight throughout the holiday season.

There are two options for joining the Holiday Challenge in Sampson County. You may join from home by going to https://esmmweighless.com/sign. Here you will be asked to register and enter your information. Make sure you register under Sampson County. This will show us how many participants we have in the whole county. You will receive weekly newsletters, recipes, tips and more to your email.

Another option to join is through the Sampson County Extension Office or The Center for Health & Wellness. Each week we will have a weigh-in at the Sampson County Extension Office and The Center for Health & Wellness. You can decide which location best suits you. Upon weighing in, you will receive an incentive along with a weekly newsletter, tips, and recipes. This challenge is not about losing weight, but simply avoiding the holiday weight gain. This is a nation-wide challenge, so let’s show, not only how dedicated North Carolina is, but how dedicated Sampson County is!

The program begins Monday, Nov. 12 and goes until Dec. 31. See the schedule below for weigh-in dates and other events that will be offered:

Weigh-in dates at Sampson County Extension Office: Monday – Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Please only weigh in once per week. Be aware of holiday closings such as Veterans day (Nov. 12), Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-23) and Christmas (Dec. 24-26).

Weigh-in dates at The Center for Health & Wellness: Weigh-in Wednesday’s. Please only weigh in once per week. Be aware of holiday closings.

Sydney Johnson is an area Family & Consumer Sciences extension agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.

