Offering support to the caregivers

What a blessing it is to have lots of family, lots of aunts and uncles and cousins. I just love running into my family. If I think a person may be related to me I usually say “Hello I am Wreitzel and Willodean Royal’s daughter Lesia, I think we might be related.”

I guess if you live in Sampson County and talk long enough with an unfamiliar person you will find a connection and that connection may be a kinship. This past week I attended a joint church revival with Freedom Baptist Church and Piney Green Missionary Baptist Church. The fellowship was delightful, the messages were powerful and the singing was heartfelt.

Each night all attendees departed with smiles on their faces and spirits lifted. It is a blessing to have a church family. A family of brothers and sisters in Christ is to be cherished! It is heart breaking when I hear a caregiver say they can no longer go to church because of the embarrassment of what their loved one living with dementia may or may not do.

I once had a caregiver that shared with me, how she and her husband had rarely missed a Sunday church service. They enjoyed their Sunday School Class and enjoyed hearing the choir and of course hearing the preaching. She continued to share how she looked forward to attending her WMU meetings and the fellowship with her church family. This caregiver broke down with tears in her eyes and let me know how much she missed that fellowship. In the beginning of this disease she and her husband would still try to go, but her husband would talk out loud. She felt uncomfortable and found it was easier to just stay at home. Oh my goodness — just think of what she was missing.

I encourage church families to become totally aware of those families that are living with any condition of dementia. When I think of her (my caregiver) missing out on such inspiration … when a simple act of kindness or an innovative way to bring the church to her; examples: like the Brotherhood staying with her loved one while she attend a church service or just a few choir members coming out to her home and singing or the WMU coming out and providing a prayer or perhaps her or his Sunday Class members coming out and providing a Sunday School lesson.

The church deacons could go into the home and have communion with her and her husband. There are really lots of things a church family can do. Even if you do this once a month. This would be a commitment, and thinking outside the box would certainly need to be considered. I say just give it a try. I also encourage church families to obtain a true understanding of what the person living with dementia goes through. My training with “Positive Approach to CareTM” can help with understanding. Living with Alzheimer’s disease has been said “It’s the Long Good Bye”. I encourage church families to do more, but keep in mind it does not have to be spectacular. It’s the little things that can make a big difference. Remember, it only took a small stone to bring a giant down.

Yes family is important and a vital part of our lives, biological family, church family, work family and the family of caregivers that are caring for those living with dementia. Each week I learn of another person facing the unknown journey of dementia. It is and can be scary, but with the prayers, love and support of family you can stand firm.

Keep loving, keep smiling, keep doing, keep encouraging, keep dancing, keep singing and love one another, help one another and be kind to one another. Hope you have a “Best Day Ever”!

Dementia, Notes to Remember

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is the aging specialist with the Sampson County Department of Aging.

