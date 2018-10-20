Just-A-Mere Garden Club hosts October meeting

Rachel Edwards hosted the Oct. 2 meeting of the Just-A-Mere Garden Club at her home. The Edwards home was decorated with touches of autumn in keeping with the season.

President Catherine Gilmore presided at the monthly meeting, which was attended by seven members.

Beverly Best presented a devotion on new and old fruit in life.

The program by Pattie Godwin was on fall plants. She named various plants that add color to fall gardens with their interesting deep hues. in addition, she remarked about the food that the gardens supply to the birds, planting bulbs and maintenance during the season.

Highlights were reported on the fall board meeting, an anniversary reception by the Clinton Garden Club and the club’s entry in a scarecrow competition. It was determined which state awards the club will apply.

In the hostess gift drawing, Catherine Gilmore received a wooden inspirational plaque.

Refreshments were served following the meeting. Pumpkin cheesecake, fresh fruit, pimiento cheese and crackers and a trail mix were enjoyed along with iced tea and coffee.