What’s cookin’?

Sampson County Schools
Monday, Oct. 22
Meatloaf w/roll
Soft shell taco
Whole parsley potatoes
Green beans
Variety of fresh fruit
Milk
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Grilled ham and cheese sandwich
Chicken fillet sandwich
Candied sweet potatoes
Seasoned collards
Baked apples
Mixed fruit
Milk
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Pizza
Sloppy Joe
Green beans
Seasoned corn
Mixed fruit
Fresh fruit
Milk
Thursday, Oct. 25
PB&J sandwich
Grilled cheese sandwich
Vegetable beef soup
Steamed broccoli
Glazed carrots
Variety of fresh fruit
Milk
Friday, Oct. 26
No School
Clinton City Schools
Monday, Oct. 22
Spaghetti w/breadstick
Corn dog
Green beans
Applesauce
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Chick fillet on bun
Beef rib hoagie
Lima beans
Whole baby potatoes
Mixed fruit
Wednesday, Oct. 24
Salisbury steak, rice, gravy
Grilled ham and cheese
Broccoli w/cheese
Candied yams
Pineapple tidbits
Thursday, Oct. 25
Pork BBQ on bun
Cheeseburger on bun
French fries
Baked beans
Cole slaw
Peaches
Friday, Oct. 26
Pepperoni pizza
Cheese pizza
Fish fillet sandwich
Green peas
Sliced pears