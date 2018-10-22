Renaissance Festival hosts holiday fun

Looking for a fun, free, and safe place to trick or treat? Put the Renaissance Festival on your Halloween list of things to do with free event admission for kids, free Halloween bags, and treats to be found all around the 25-acre festival village. There will also be a Halloween Treasure hunt and a Halloween costume contest with prizes, courtesy of Party City Stores metro-wide.

Already the Carolina’s largest costume party, the Renaissance Festival becomes the place to start your Halloween celebrations on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28. In addition, the festival is a great place to buy your Halloween costume or costume accessories.

A full day of regular festival entertainment is complemented by the “Knights of the Living Dead” a zombie jousting challenge, three times daily throughout the Halloween weekend. Children ages 5 through 12, normally a $15 admission, will be admitted free courtesy of Harris Teeter (under age 5 is always free). Adult tickets are $24 when purchased in advance at Harris Teeter stores, $1 higher at the gate. Event parking is free. Treat bags and goodies will be provided free to children each day, while supplies last. Festival vendors and exhibitors throughout the park provide a safe trick or treat environment with free treats for the kids.

The annual festival is held on consecutive weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 29-Nov. 18 at its permanent fairgrounds on Poplar Tent Road, between I-77 and I-85, just minutes north of Charlotte. The Renaissance Festival is a medieval amusement park, a 14-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament and a feast — all rolled into one non-stop, day-long family adventure.