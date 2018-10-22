Los Valientes to perform at UMO

MOUNT OLIVE — Los Valientes will perform at the University of Mount Olive (UMO) on Monday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Rodgers Chapel.

Los Valientes is a chamber music theatre production for a solo actor and trio (cello, piano, and percussion).

The performance explores the artistic and political passions of Diego Rivera, the unwavering commitment to human rights of Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, and the pursuit of social justice by Mexican American desperado Joaquin Murrieta, a.k.a. Zorro. The text is by Jose Cruz Gonzalez.

Music for the show features songs and concert/vernacular music by a wide range of Latin American composers, including Astor Piazzolla and Osvaldo Golijov.

The public is invited to this free event. For more information, contact Cindi Wellinger at [email protected]