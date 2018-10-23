North Carolina Pickle Festival has a new look

MOUNT OLIVE — The North Carolina Pickle Festival has a new logo, thanks to funding through the Wayne County Tourism Development Authority.

The logo, designed by B.G. Digital Group of Morehead City, will provide a consistent look for the festival in its correspondences, printed materials and online presence.

“Over time we’ve had a lot of different looks, particularly since we feature a different theme each year,” said Julie Beck, president of the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce and festival co-chairman. “But we realized we needed a consistent image as we promoted the festival year-round.”

The pickle festival will continue to have its annual graphic themes which are used on t-shirts sold before and during the festival. The themes more often than not are derived from Ms. Beck’s summer travels in places like Australia, Africa and Central Europe. Last year’s Oktpicklefest stemmed from her 2017 adventures in Germany.

“So we’ll still have fun with different themes from year to year, but we needed a brand to help carry us forward as we promote the festival and the community,” Beck said.

“We are excited about this new brand, because it features what’s important: we are the official North Carolina festival, we are all about pickles – I love the pickle that stands in for the “i” – and we are based in Mount Olive,” she said. “The whole graphic together expresses a sense of family fun.”

The WTDA provided $3,000 from Wayne County’s hotel occupancy tax proceeds generated in Mount Olive to fund the project. The Town of Mount Olive made the request on behalf of the festival.

The award-winning N.C. Pickle Festival, presented by Mt. Olive Pickle Company, the University of Mount Olive and the Town of Mount Olive, draws thousands to downtown Mount Olive annually. The 2019 event is set for Friday and Saturday, April 12-13.