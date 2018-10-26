MHS Class of 1966 holds reunion

Members of the Midway High School Class of 1966 gathered at the Mingo Community Center for its 52nd reunion on Oct. 13. It was a night of fun, fellowship and food — all making it a delightful occasion. Classmate Larry Daniels memorialized 12 friends in the class who had died. Attending were, front row, from left: Sandy Norris Jackson, Brenda Godwin Jackson, Brenda Butler Hairr, Anita Williams LeGrasse, Betsy Carroll Williams, Jo Honeycutt Ruddock and Bonnie Tew Johnson. Second row, Herman Lynn Jackson, Bonnie Beasley Beasley, Annette Matthews Parker, Rodney Honeycutt, Vickie Jordan Register, Dianne Vann Cox, Lynda Warren Naylor, JoAnn Strickland Adams, Larry Smith and Ronald Ennis. Back row, J.W. Jackson, Ottis Beasley, Jo Hardison Johnson, Bobby Ray McLamb, Mitchell Jackson, Jackie Tyndall, Gary Jackson, Eric Hedgpeth, Gene Jernigan, Billy Adams and Larry Daniels. Not pictured were Kathy Barefoot Faircloth, Dianne Strickland Blackman and Brenda Strickland Rigsbee. -

