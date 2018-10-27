Communication is key to good relationship

Henderson -

My father would always say “good communication is important in marriage”. He especially told me this some 41 years ago, when I was in my first year of marriage. When my husband and I would have a disagreement I would always go to my daddy! He would say “Honey you have to work at marriage, you have to encourage each other”, but what I really wanted him to hear say was “just come on back home”. As I have gotten older and getting ready to celebrate a 42 year marriage I am reminded of my father’s words (Good communication is important, encourage each other).

I work with caregivers that care for aging loved ones. Most of my caregivers are caring for a loved one living with a condition of dementia. I have several caregivers that are caring for either their mother or their father. Some of these caregivers find it is difficult to manage being a wife or a husband along with being a caregiver.

Many times caregiving duties can cause problems between them and their spouse. I can understand how this would cause problems. I experienced this when I was my mother’s caregiver. My husband wanted to know why I had to do this or that, he would ask why other family members could not do some of the things I was taking on. Did this cause problems? Why yes it did! We had to come to an understanding and many times it took a balancing act. I had to make an even distribution of my time with my mother and my time with my husband. It was not an easy task — the balancing act I mean.

I have run across couples that work together in a caregiving role. I have also run across couples that the caregiving role has destroyed their marriage. You may ask how this can happen. It not only happens between spouses, it can happen with siblings as well. Caregiving and the stress that goes with it can put an end to the existence of a good relationship if you allow it. Well I say “Nip, Nip, Nip it in the bud”, the famous words from Barney from the Andy Griffith Show.

Before you allow the discord to grow and can no longer manage, try to use good communication. Discuss your concerns, work together to come to a doable plan. Remember to encourage each other.

Examples: “Honey I miss spending time with you, but mother has a doctor’s appointment in the morning, maybe we can watch a movie together tonight and I will get your favorite candy” or “Honey, I know I have had to spend a lot of time with my father, but he really needs my attention now, I hope you will understand and I thank you for understanding” or if it’s your sibling instead of telling them what to do you can try this approach “Do you mind taking mother to her hair appointment in the morning, she really enjoys your company.” Sharing your concerns with each other in a positive way early on, instead of waiting and growing with angry and lashing out, you will get a better result. Remember be “Positively Positive” in all you do in life and living will just be better.

Next year my husband and I will celebrate 42 years of marriage, I must say it has not been easy. But it has gotten better, because I listened to my father and considered his wise words. I let my husband know my concerns and how I feel and he lets me know his concerns and how he feels. I encourage him and he encourages me.

Caregivers I want you to know what you do as a caregiver is important, I know times get hard and you become frustrated. Share your concerns with others, do it in a positive way. Do not wait until things get out of control. Keep doing your best, keep loving, keep smiling and remember to take time for yourself. Hope you have a “Best Day Ever”.

Dementia, Notes to Remember

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is the aging specialist with the Sampson County Department of Aging.

