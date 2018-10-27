Griffin wins essay contest

The Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized Cheryle Griffin as the winner of the Women’s Issues Essay Contest recently. The DAR is a service organization made of members who have proven lineage to a patriot in the American Revolution.
