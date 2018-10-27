Meet author event to be held

Forstchen -

MOUNT OLIVE — William R. Forstchen, author of the novel One Second After, will speak at the University of Mount Olive (UMO) on Monday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m. in Southern Bank Auditorium located in Raper Hall.

Forstchen, a specialist in military technology, describes an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon and details what it could do in a split second to our country and its infrastructure. Set in Black Mountain, NC, One Second After reveals the all-too-real possibility of such an attack.

For more information, contact Dr. Delight Yokley at [email protected]