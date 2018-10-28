DAR Chapter presents flags to veterans

The Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored veterans who reside at the Mary Gran Nursing Center and Southwood Nursing Center Oct. 11, DAR’s day of service. Pictured is Willie C. Cowan, retired Army veteran, receiving an American flag. -

