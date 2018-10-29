DAR members make donation

Glenda Underwood, Veterans Service Chairwoman of the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, packs up the car for another trip to take collected clothes to veterans at the Fayetteville VA Hospital. The Daughters of the American Revolution is an organization made up of descendants of patriots who fought and supported the American Revolution. -

Glenda Underwood, Veterans Service Chairwoman of the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, packs up the car for another trip to take collected clothes to veterans at the Fayetteville VA Hospital. The Daughters of the American Revolution is an organization made up of descendants of patriots who fought and supported the American Revolution.