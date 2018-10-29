Clinton graduate credits ‘divine intervention’ for success

Harry “Pukalott” Blue graduated from Clinton High School in 1997.

In the tradition of several members of the Blue family that preceded him in high school, he was an exceptional athlete. While at Clinton High School, Harry was an outstanding football player. He also was a first team player on the basketball team and ran track. He went to the state championship with the football team all four of his years in high school. He played a big role in the fact that Clinton High School won the State Football Championship in 1996.

In September 1997, Blue enrolled in Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte. He joined the football team there and continued to excel.

Blue said because he needed money for books, etc., he sought part time employment. He said he happened to become involved with a business named, Aventes Brothers Services. This is a private business there in Charlotte that is about the business of drawing blood from mostly affluent individuals outside of the hospital. Blue took classes, watched films about the subject, engaged in some on-the-job training and in a short time was Certified as a Phlebotomist. He said he was totally enthusiastic for having landed this job. He admits readily that before he went to college he had no idea what phlebotomy was. As a matter of fact, he said he had never heard of Phlebotomy.

Blue left Johnson C. Smith in 1999 and went to New York City. Here again he said he was better equipped to deal with the city of New York and its inhabitants because of his college experiences and the individuals he had dealt with there. Most of all he was better educated and armed with a certified trade.

Blue found a job working as a phlebotomist shortly after he got to New York. Here again he was drawing blood for a private firm who dealt with mostly affluent clientele that did not choose or could not go to the hospital. With this job he had to learn how to travel all over the city of New York, which he did with little or no problem.

Blue also became employed as a cab driver. This is a highly sort after job by many blue-collar workers in the city of New York. However, most of the applicants have problems learning the street names, numbers and the longitude and latitude of the city. Because Blue had already learned his way around the city on his job as a phlebotomist, he had little or no problem passing the test and obtaining a license to drive a yellow cab in the city.

Blue said, most of all, his lifelong friend and teammate from Clinton City Schools, Pastor Leonard Henry (pastor, First Baptist Church, Clinton) introduced him to Jesus Christ. He is now known as Pastor Blue in the city and is involved with Team Ministry. He said he preaches all over the city, in the streets, subway or anywhere he feels he can help someone (Mostly young men because someone helped him).

Blue seems to be doing very well since he left Clinton. He has been married to his wife Yahaira, for the past 15 years and they have two boys and a girl. Blue said he loves and lives for his family.

Blue returns to Clinton often to visit his mother, Ruby Blue. He said he still loves Clinton and will never forget where he came from. However, he contributes his continuous success to divine intervention and the fact that he left Clinton and went to college.