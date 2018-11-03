Sharing the journey through Alzheimer’s

Henderson -

“Having a family, member with Alzheimer’s disease is not a cause for shame or a reason to hide away. As a caregiver, you are going to need – help from family, help from friends, help from members of your church. Alzheimer’s disease affects the entire family, not just the person who has it.” This is a direct quote from “Coach Broyles’ Playbook for Alzheimer’s Caregivers, A Practical Tips Guide” book. It is a great resource and was written by a great man.

Coach Frank Broyles served as head football coach of the University of Arkansas from 1958-1976. Coach Broyles was known for producing high quality coaches. His first wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and like many families he did not know much about the disease or the impact it would have on their lives. He wrote this book and it is organized much like a coach’s playbook. He states in his book he took on Alzheimer’s disease much like he would as an opponent on the field, with a solid game plan and a dedicated team. Sometime ago in a past article I had wrote about Coach Broyles and the valuable information he had complied within the covers of this playbook.

This playbook starts out with the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. The book list that the “forgetful times” may happen more often. As we all get older we do tend to forget things. But in the beginning a person with early stages may misplace their keys or put their sunglasses in an unusual place or look up a recipe but not be able to follow it or start something and forget to finish it or have a hard time keeping up with tasks they have done every day of their adult life. According to the playbook book a good way to help your love one living with Alzheimer’s who is having trouble keeping up with tasks is to ask them to make a list of the things they need to do each day. Another sign to look for, is your loved one having trouble with numbers. Are they forgetting to mail the bills, are you finding checks returned because they have not been signed or are checks being written for the wrong amount? You will want to keep good records such as: when the changes first started, what changes have you and your loved one noticed and how both of you are coping with these changes.

The playbook goes on to explain the middle stages of this disease. Coach Broyles indicates your loved one will get more confused and you will notice changes in: how they act, walk, sit down and get up, go to the bathroom, find their way around the house, get dressed, deal with noise, lights and crowds. Your loved ones memory loss in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease will get much worse.

The playbook further goes on to explain the late stages of this disease. In the late stages, the damage to your loves ones brain may cause them to be unable to: know who you are, know who they are, make sense when they talk, walk or sit up without help, eat without help, control their bowels or bladder or understand what they see. Giving care at this stage will be mostly about meeting the care needs that they can no longer be able to do for themselves.

Throughout this book Coach Broyles has quotes that perhaps he said to his team and them he gives his perspective as it compares to this disease. One of these quotes are as follows: “I surrounded myself with the best coaches I could find. Winning was always important, but more important was whether or not we gave 100 percent. Even if we didn’t win, I could honestly say we’d done our best.” “Not matter what you and your doctor try, in the end Alzheimer’s will win. But you will know in your heart that you did all you could to give your loved one the best quality of life possible.” – Coach Broyles.

Most of this article are highlights from this playbook. I encourage you to check it out and maybe make a purchase. You can find this playbook at the “Broyles Foundation” on line. Coach Broyles experience may be a significant help to you as a caregiver.

Coach Frank Broyles shared his life with his wife for 59 years. Coach Broyles passed away on August 14, 2017, he was 92 years old. You can learn so much from his experience with his wife and their journey with living with Alzheimer’s disease.

With cold days ahead, sit by the fire and wrap up in a soft blanket with a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy your favorite football team! Hope you have a “Best Day Ever.”

Henderson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Lesia-Henderson.jpg Henderson

Dementia, Notes to Remember

By Lesia Henderson Contributing columnist

Lesia Henderson is the aging specialist at Sampson County Department of Aging.

Lesia Henderson is the aging specialist at Sampson County Department of Aging.