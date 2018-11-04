What’s cookin?

November 4, 2018 Sampson Independent Lifestyle 0

Clinton City Schools

Monday, Nov. 5

Beef nachos w/tositos

Corn dog

Corn

Ranchero beans

Applesauce

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Brunswick stew w/corn muffin

Turkey and cheese croissant

Broccoli w/cheese

Mixed fruit

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Orange chicken w/rice, roll

Grilled ham and cheese

Green beans

Oriental vegetables

Pineapple tidbits

Thursday, Nov. 8

Cheeseburger

Pork BBQ on bun

French fries

Baked beans

Cole slaw

Peaches

Friday, Nov. 9

Pepperoni pizza

Cheese pizza

Fish fillet on bun

Green peas

Sliced pears

Sampson County Schools

Monday, Nov. 5

Meatloaf w/roll

Soft shell turkey taco

Whole parslied potatoes

Green beans

Variety of fresh fruit

Milk

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Chicken fillet sandwich

Grilled ham and cheese

Candied sweet potatoes

Collards

Mixed fruit

Fresh fruit

Milk

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Pizza

Sloppy Joe

Corn

Steamed broccoli w/cheese

Mixed fruit

Fresh fruit

Milk

Thursday, Nov. 8

PB&J sandwich

Grilled cheese sandwich

Vegetable beef soup

Baby carrots w/dip

Fresh fruit

Fruit cup

Milk

Friday, Nov. 9

Fish fillet sandwich

BBQ pork sandwich

Baked beans

Cole slaw

Mixed fruit

Fresh fruit

Milk