Rolling Ridge seniors have some fun down at the fair

Rolling Ridge residents Eunice Jernigan, Jean Carol Jones, David Blackman, Marie Harrell, Terry Smith and Jesse Sutton at the fair. - Jean Carol Jones is pictured checking out the cows at the fair. - Eunice Jernigan poses for a picture at the fair. -

There was something for everyone at the Wayne Regional Agricultural Fair in Dudley recently. Residents from Rolling Ridge, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Newton Grove, are still raving over their visit a few weeks ago.

Eunice Jernigan and Jesse Sutton took some time out for a fun John Deere Tractor photo shoot during their visit to the 70th Annual fair. Residents spent time looking at different exhibits, including quilts, baked goods, flowers and animals. They enjoyed free slices of pie and a tribute to the senior citizens where Rolling Ridge resident Eunice Jernigan was recognized for being the oldest senior in attendance. Jernigan turns 100 years old in December.

